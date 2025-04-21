Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming Guard Aviators Sharpen Wildfire Response Skills in Interagency Bucket Drop Training

    GUERNSEY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Wyoming Army Aviation Support Facility conducts interagency bucket drop training at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, on April 16, 2025. The training brought together Wyoming Aviation crews and partners including Wyoming State Forestry, Camp Guernsey Fire Department, Cheyenne Fire Rescue’s Wildland Team, Glendo Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Albany County Volunteer Fire Department, Yoder Volunteer Fire Department, Guernsey Rural Fire District, and the Platte County Fire Warden. The exercise was designed to sharpen skills like water bucket deployment, aerial coordination, and ground-to-air communications.

    A license to use this royalty-free music by StereoNuts was downloaded from elements.envato.com

    GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US

    Wyoming Guard Aviators Sharpen Wildfire Response Skills in Interagency Bucket Drop Training, by SSG Cesar Rivas

    TAGS

    WYNG, Aviation, Blackhawk, NationalGuard, Interagency, CowboyGuard

