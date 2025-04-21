Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley and Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits Marine
    Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on April 24, 2025. During this trip, Sgt. Maj. Ruiz mentored new
    Marines, observed depot staff and hosted a symposium for senior leadership of Marine Corps
    Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy
    Morales)

    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    motivational run
    family day
    MCRDPI
    Eastern Recruitin

