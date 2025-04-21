Coast Guard offloads more than $214 million worth of illegal cocaine in San Diego

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) offloaded approximately 18,898 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of $214.3 million, on Thursday, in San Diego. The offload is a result of six separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions or events off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America by the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball from February through April. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sappey.)
04.24.2025
04.24.2025
B-Roll
|959889
|250424-G-FF318-1001
|DOD_110946244
00:01:55
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|2
