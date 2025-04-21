Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads more than $214 million worth of illegal cocaine in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sappey 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) offloaded approximately 18,898 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of $214.3 million, on Thursday, in San Diego. The offload is a result of six separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions or events off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America by the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball from February through April. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sappey.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    San Diego
    USCG
    drug interdiction
    Kimball

