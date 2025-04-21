Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    S. Medford HS to N. Medford HS B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    This B-roll footage captures an Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter from Gulf Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment in flight over the Medford area on April 23, 2025. The video shows the Salem-based crew transitioning between South and North Medford High Schools as part of their educational outreach mission.

    The footage includes aerial views of the Medford urban area, the surrounding Rogue Valley landscape, and the nearby mountain ranges. Interior shots feature crew members performing routine in-flight operations while external footage showcases the helicopter's flight capabilities.

    The aircraft and crew participated in demonstrations at both high schools, providing students with hands-on exposure to military aviation and emergency response operations. The mission highlights the Oregon National Guard's commitment to community engagement and educational outreach throughout the state.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959888
    VIRIN: 250423-Z-ZJ128-1005
    PIN: 250423
    Filename: DOD_110946242
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: MEDFORD, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S. Medford HS to N. Medford HS B-Roll, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community relations
    Oregon National Guard
    military recruiting
    HH-60M Black Hawk
    Medford High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download