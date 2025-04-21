S. Medford HS to N. Medford HS B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This B-roll footage captures an Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter from Gulf Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment in flight over the Medford area on April 23, 2025. The video shows the Salem-based crew transitioning between South and North Medford High Schools as part of their educational outreach mission.



The footage includes aerial views of the Medford urban area, the surrounding Rogue Valley landscape, and the nearby mountain ranges. Interior shots feature crew members performing routine in-flight operations while external footage showcases the helicopter's flight capabilities.



The aircraft and crew participated in demonstrations at both high schools, providing students with hands-on exposure to military aviation and emergency response operations. The mission highlights the Oregon National Guard's commitment to community engagement and educational outreach throughout the state.