    92 ARW Change of Command 2024

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, relinquishes command of the wing to U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski, 92nd Operations Group commander, during a wing Change of Command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 2, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 15:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 959881
    VIRIN: 240702-F-SU234-8423
    Filename: DOD_110946158
    Length: 00:48:20
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92 ARW Change of Command 2024, by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

