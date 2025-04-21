Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JIFCO Simulation

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Adam Vernon 

    Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office

    JIFCO and SimVentions recently hosted a group of Air Force personnel to evaluate how Intermediate Force Capabilities can assist in expeditionary air base defense.

    Location: US

    IFC
    Intermediate Force Capabilities
    JIFCO

