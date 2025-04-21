Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Supports Unaccompanied Veteran Burial

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Unaccompanied Veterans Program ensures military veterans without next of kin are interred with military honors and dignity.

    Oscar Leeser, former El Paso mayor, Antoinette Hunt, veterans county officer, Debo Wakefield, El Paso veteran of the year, and Rafael Ramirez, Jr., Perches funeral director, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, April 11, 2025, to discuss why veterans should never be buried alone.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 16:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 959873
    VIRIN: 250411-A-PT036-1379
    Filename: DOD_110946033
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

