The Unaccompanied Veterans Program ensures military veterans without next of kin are interred with military honors and dignity.
Oscar Leeser, former El Paso mayor, Antoinette Hunt, veterans county officer, Debo Wakefield, El Paso veteran of the year, and Rafael Ramirez, Jr., Perches funeral director, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, April 11, 2025, to discuss why veterans should never be buried alone.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
This work, Community Supports Unaccompanied Veteran Burial, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
