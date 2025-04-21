Community Supports Unaccompanied Veteran Burial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Unaccompanied Veterans Program ensures military veterans without next of kin are interred with military honors and dignity.



Oscar Leeser, former El Paso mayor, Antoinette Hunt, veterans county officer, Debo Wakefield, El Paso veteran of the year, and Rafael Ramirez, Jr., Perches funeral director, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, April 11, 2025, to discuss why veterans should never be buried alone.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)