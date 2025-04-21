Virginia Army National Guard aircrews recognized for Hurricane Helene rescues

Aircrews with the Virginia Army National Guard, alongside members of the Virginia Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, rescued multiple individuals from floodwaters in North Carolina brough on by Hurricane Helene in October. This week, the aircrews were recognized for their efforts and awarded the Virginia National Guard Bronze Star medal. Made up of members of the Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Service, the VA-HART trains with Virginia Army Guard aircrews yearly to ensure readiness for both elements to respond to flooding and other emergencies. This marked one of the first major real-world rescues the team has made since the partnership began in 2011. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)
