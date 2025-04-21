Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Virginia Army National Guard aircrews recognized for Hurricane Helene rescues

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    Aircrews with the Virginia Army National Guard, alongside members of the Virginia Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, rescued multiple individuals from floodwaters in North Carolina brough on by Hurricane Helene in October. This week, the aircrews were recognized for their efforts and awarded the Virginia National Guard Bronze Star medal. Made up of members of the Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Service, the VA-HART trains with Virginia Army Guard aircrews yearly to ensure readiness for both elements to respond to flooding and other emergencies. This marked one of the first major real-world rescues the team has made since the partnership began in 2011. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 14:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959865
    VIRIN: 250424-A-PV458-1199
    Filename: DOD_110945817
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virginia Army National Guard aircrews recognized for Hurricane Helene rescues, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    national guard
    Virginia Army National Guard
    Hurricane Helene 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download