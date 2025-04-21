F-35 B-Roll

B-Roll from F-35A Lightning II aircraft November 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th Fighter Wing trains international pilots, producing 75% of the world's F-35 pilots. The fighter jets conducted aerial refueling with the 161st Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force video edited by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959861
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-KD516-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110945781
|Length:
|00:15:34
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
Luke Air Force Base
Flight operations
Pilot Training
Arizona
F-35A Lightning II