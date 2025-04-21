Candidates for Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) participated in the Expert Physical Fitness Test. Later the EFMB candidates tested their ability to move and evacuate casualties, while EIB and ESB demonstrated the mastery of combat life saver skills. Fort Jackson, South Carolina, April 7, 2025
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 13:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959860
|VIRIN:
|250407-A-JU979-9732
|Filename:
|DOD_110945776
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Jackson E3B Testing 2025 - Day 1, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.