    Fort Jackson E3B Testing 2025- Day 2

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Video by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Candidates for Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) demonstrated mastery of U.S. weapons systems while those testing for the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) conducted the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) scenario during E3B testing at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, April 8, 2025

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959859
    VIRIN: 250408-A-JU979-5603
    Filename: DOD_110945772
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Jackson E3B Testing 2025- Day 2, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

