Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Bliss conducts first ever CUAS exercise on a military installation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey 

    1st Armored Division

    Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division, leads the way in Army drone defense readiness by conducting its first advanced Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) training exercise. In response to a newly assessed moderate UAS threat level, the installation trained on detecting, tracking, and neutralizing drones in a multi-agency environment.

    The exercise featured the use of the Mobile Low, Slow Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defense System (M-LIDS), which includes radar and electromagnetic sensors for real-time surveillance and mitigation. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathanial Rodriguez, chief of aviation officer for the 1st Armored Division, provides insight into the procedures followed once a drone is detected and neutralized.

    This training marks a significant step in enhancing C-UAS interoperability, communication, and response protocols—setting a new Army standard for protecting personnel, infrastructure, and critical resources.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 13:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959848
    VIRIN: 250416-A-YG558-6163
    Filename: DOD_110945625
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss conducts first ever CUAS exercise on a military installation, by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    UAS
    First Armored Division
    Counter UAS Capability
    Counter UAS
    Readiness Always

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download