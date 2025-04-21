Fort Bliss conducts first ever CUAS exercise on a military installation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959848" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division, leads the way in Army drone defense readiness by conducting its first advanced Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) training exercise. In response to a newly assessed moderate UAS threat level, the installation trained on detecting, tracking, and neutralizing drones in a multi-agency environment.



The exercise featured the use of the Mobile Low, Slow Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defense System (M-LIDS), which includes radar and electromagnetic sensors for real-time surveillance and mitigation. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathanial Rodriguez, chief of aviation officer for the 1st Armored Division, provides insight into the procedures followed once a drone is detected and neutralized.



This training marks a significant step in enhancing C-UAS interoperability, communication, and response protocols—setting a new Army standard for protecting personnel, infrastructure, and critical resources.