Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division, leads the way in Army drone defense readiness by conducting its first advanced Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) training exercise. In response to a newly assessed moderate UAS threat level, the installation trained on detecting, tracking, and neutralizing drones in a multi-agency environment.
The exercise featured the use of the Mobile Low, Slow Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defense System (M-LIDS), which includes radar and electromagnetic sensors for real-time surveillance and mitigation. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathanial Rodriguez, chief of aviation officer for the 1st Armored Division, provides insight into the procedures followed once a drone is detected and neutralized.
This training marks a significant step in enhancing C-UAS interoperability, communication, and response protocols—setting a new Army standard for protecting personnel, infrastructure, and critical resources.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 13:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959848
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-YG558-6163
|Filename:
|DOD_110945625
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bliss conducts first ever CUAS exercise on a military installation, by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
