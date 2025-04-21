Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Space Force Warfighting Framework, Training Range Improvements, Integrating Air and Missile Defense

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katharine Winchell 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the U.S. Space Force outlines a vision for space superiority, Combat Support Training Ranges get improvements for warfighters, and the Air Force works with the Army on a large-scale military modernization experiment.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 11:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959832
    VIRIN: 250417-F-GK677-1002
    Filename: DOD_110945380
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Around the Air Force: Space Force Warfighting Framework, Training Range Improvements, Integrating Air and Missile Defense, by SSgt Katharine Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF, Air Force, ATAF, Around the Air Force, AFTV

