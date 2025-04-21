Continuous 24/7 operations against Iran-backed Houthis from USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 10:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959823
|VIRIN:
|250424-D-D0477-1004
|PIN:
|25042
|Filename:
|DOD_110945221
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Continuous 24/7 operations against Iran-backed Houthis from USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.