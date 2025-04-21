Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Wings Over Wayne Teaser Trailer

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    The biennial “Wings Over Wayne” open house will take place at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3-4, 2025. During the open house, a demonstration of a weapons load will be performed. The event helps build a positive relationship with the local community and will include static displays and demonstrations of many different types of military acts & aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 10:24
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Wings Over Wayne Teaser Trailer, by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

