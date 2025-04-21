2025 Wings Over Wayne Teaser Trailer

The biennial “Wings Over Wayne” open house will take place at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 3-4, 2025. During the open house, a demonstration of a weapons load will be performed. The event helps build a positive relationship with the local community and will include static displays and demonstrations of many different types of military acts & aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)
|04.11.2025
|04.24.2025 10:24
|Video Productions
|959821
|250411-F-FX978-1001
|DOD_110945201
|00:00:45
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
