    B-Roll Kirtland AFB Captain Gentz Memorial Hand-off

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jennifer Knope 

    377th Air Base Wing

    B-Roll Kirtland AFB Captain Gentz Memorial hand-off on April 23, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 10:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959819
    VIRIN: 250423-F-RT756-1001
    Filename: DOD_110945162
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Kirtland AFB Captain Gentz Memorial Hand-off, by SrA Jennifer Knope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

