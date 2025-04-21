Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Commander's Call

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Maj. Gen. John Allen, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, held a Commander’s Call Apr. 15, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux and Luke Allen)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 09:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 959815
    VIRIN: 250415-F-HE309-1001
    Filename: DOD_110945116
    Length: 01:08:47
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Commanders Call
    AFIMSC

