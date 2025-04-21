Interviews: Sky Soldiers Reflect on Legacy, Honor 173rd Airborne Veterans in Candid Tribute

E5 to E6 paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade reflect on their service and share messages of gratitude to the Sky Soldier veterans who came before them.
Raw interviews feature Sgt. Robert Jones, infantryman; Staff Sgt. Alan Sanchez, infantryman; Staff Sgt. Jose Castillo, combat engineer; Staff Sgt. Dillon Thompson, cavalry scout; and Staff Sgt. Pearce Somerville, combat engineer.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
