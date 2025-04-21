Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interviews: Sky Soldiers Reflect on Legacy, Honor 173rd Airborne Veterans in Candid Tribute

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.09.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    E5 to E6 paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade reflect on their service and share messages of gratitude to the Sky Soldier veterans who came before them.

    Raw interviews feature Sgt. Robert Jones, infantryman; Staff Sgt. Alan Sanchez, infantryman; Staff Sgt. Jose Castillo, combat engineer; Staff Sgt. Dillon Thompson, cavalry scout; and Staff Sgt. Pearce Somerville, combat engineer.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 09:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 959812
    VIRIN: 250409-A-XY121-7056
    Filename: DOD_110945091
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

