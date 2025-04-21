Mass casualty exercises are used to train and refine the standing operating procedures, ensuring effective communication during medical and casualty evacuation, meeting patient care, triage, and theater evacuation processes through unit-level training with Allies within NATO’s Eastern flank. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)
SHOT LIST
00:06:00 - 01:21:15 Role 2
01:21:16 - 01:50:28 Role 2
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 09:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959807
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-BK800-5220
|Filename:
|DOD_110945032
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and NATO Allies Conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise in Romania, by SPC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.