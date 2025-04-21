Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and NATO Allies Conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    04.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Mass casualty exercises are used to train and refine the standing operating procedures, ensuring effective communication during medical and casualty evacuation, meeting patient care, triage, and theater evacuation processes through unit-level training with Allies within NATO’s Eastern flank. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)




    SHOT LIST

    00:06:00 - 01:21:15 Role 2
    01:21:16 - 01:50:28 Role 2

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 09:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959807
    VIRIN: 250423-A-BK800-5220
    Filename: DOD_110945032
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and NATO Allies Conduct a Mass Casualty Exercise in Romania, by SPC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Romania
    XVIII ABC
    VCorps
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

