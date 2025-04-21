Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interviews: Junior Enlisted Paratroopers Share Messages for Sky Soldier Veterans

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.16.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    E2 to E4 paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade share their experiences serving in the unit and offer a message of gratitude to the Sky Soldier veterans who served before them.

    The raw interviews include Pvt. Walter Bivens, 25H network communication systems specialist; Pfc. Reagan Scribner, 17E electronic warfare specialist; Pfc. Ayla Smith, 12B combat engineer; and Spc. Nicholas Teska, 12B combat engineer.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 08:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 959803
    VIRIN: 250416-A-XY121-3168
    Filename: DOD_110945006
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: VICENZA, IT

