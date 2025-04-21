Interviews: Junior Enlisted Paratroopers Share Messages for Sky Soldier Veterans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959803" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

E2 to E4 paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade share their experiences serving in the unit and offer a message of gratitude to the Sky Soldier veterans who served before them.



The raw interviews include Pvt. Walter Bivens, 25H network communication systems specialist; Pfc. Reagan Scribner, 17E electronic warfare specialist; Pfc. Ayla Smith, 12B combat engineer; and Spc. Nicholas Teska, 12B combat engineer.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)