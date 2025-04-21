U.S. Soldiers and NATO Conduct a MASCAL Exercise in Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and NATO partners conduct a mass casualty exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, April 22, 2025. This exercise had U.S. Soldiers and NATO partners demonstrate their ability to rapidly adapt, communicate and support casualties during a crisis scenario, enhancing interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)



["Just Living My Life 60s" by Thomas Truman & Caitlin Stubbs is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]