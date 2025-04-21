Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers and NATO Conduct a MASCAL Exercise in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    04.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers and NATO partners conduct a mass casualty exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, April 22, 2025. This exercise had U.S. Soldiers and NATO partners demonstrate their ability to rapidly adapt, communicate and support casualties during a crisis scenario, enhancing interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    ["Just Living My Life 60s" by Thomas Truman & Caitlin Stubbs is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 08:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959802
    VIRIN: 250423-A-AQ215-6916
    Filename: DOD_110945005
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO

    This work, U.S. Soldiers and NATO Conduct a MASCAL Exercise in Romania, by SPC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Romania
    MASCAL
    VCorps
    101st (AASLT)
    WeAreNATO
    XVII ABC

