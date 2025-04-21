U.S. Soldiers and NATO partners conduct a mass casualty exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, April 22, 2025. This exercise had U.S. Soldiers and NATO partners demonstrate their ability to rapidly adapt, communicate and support casualties during a crisis scenario, enhancing interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
["Just Living My Life 60s" by Thomas Truman & Caitlin Stubbs is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 08:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959802
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-AQ215-6916
|Filename:
|DOD_110945005
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers and NATO Conduct a MASCAL Exercise in Romania, by SPC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.