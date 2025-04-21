U.S. Soldiers assigned to Iron Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct an M50 Joint Service General Purpose Mask confidence training during Wolf Blitz 25 training exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2025. This training provided Soldiers the ability to effectively respond to CS gas exposure while building confidence in their M50 protective mask, enhancing readiness in contaminated environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 08:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959800
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-NH796-9407
|Filename:
|DOD_110944946
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
This work, Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Soldiers conduct CBRN gas chamber confidence training, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
