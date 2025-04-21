Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Soldiers conduct CBRN gas chamber confidence training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Iron Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct M50 Joint Service General Purpose Mask confidence training during Wolf Blitz 25 training exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2025. This training provided Soldiers the ability to effectively respond to CS gas exposure while building confidence in their M50 protective mask, enhancing readiness in contaminated environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



Shot list:

(00;05;00)- Title card

(00;05;00-00;10;20)- Soldiers run from obstacle course location to CBRN chamber

(00;10;21-01;00;18)- CBRN Specialists explain and demonstrate how to properly don the M50 mask

(01;00;19-01;17;23)- Soldier conducts a mask fit test

(01;17;18-04;45;04)- Soldiers enter the CS Chamber, conduct various exercises, unseal and reseal their masks, sing a 2CR song with their mask off, and exit the chamber.