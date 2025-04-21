Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Soldiers conduct CBRN gas chamber confidence training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Iron Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct M50 Joint Service General Purpose Mask confidence training during Wolf Blitz 25 training exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2025. This training provided Soldiers the ability to effectively respond to CS gas exposure while building confidence in their M50 protective mask, enhancing readiness in contaminated environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Shot list:
    (00;05;00)- Title card
    (00;05;00-00;10;20)- Soldiers run from obstacle course location to CBRN chamber
    (00;10;21-01;00;18)- CBRN Specialists explain and demonstrate how to properly don the M50 mask
    (01;00;19-01;17;23)- Soldier conducts a mask fit test
    (01;17;18-04;45;04)- Soldiers enter the CS Chamber, conduct various exercises, unseal and reseal their masks, sing a 2CR song with their mask off, and exit the chamber.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 07:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959799
    VIRIN: 250423-A-GV482-1011
    Filename: DOD_110944941
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Soldiers conduct CBRN gas chamber confidence training, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2CR; VCorps; 7ATC; StrongerTogether; EUCOM; Dragoons

