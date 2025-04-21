Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Executes Seize Lane Operations and Obstacle Course Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct seize lane operations and navigate an obstacle course during the Wolf Blitz 25 training exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2025. The training evaluated troop lethality, tactical decision-making, and physical endurance in preparation for future mission requirements, reinforcing small-unit cohesion and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

Shot list:

00;00;06;00 - 2CR snipers conduct reconnaissance and preparation for Wolf Blitz 25

00;01;00;00 - 2CR Soldiers execute Seize lane movement

00:03:13:00 - 2CR Soldiers participate in Obstacle course