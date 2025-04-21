Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Executes Seize Lane Operations and Obstacle Course Training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.23.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct seize lane operations and navigate an obstacle course during the Wolf Blitz 25 training exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2025. The training evaluated troop lethality, tactical decision-making, and physical endurance in preparation for future mission requirements, reinforcing small-unit cohesion and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
    Shot list:
    00;00;06;00 - 2CR snipers conduct reconnaissance and preparation for Wolf Blitz 25
    00;01;00;00 - 2CR Soldiers execute Seize lane movement
    00:03:13:00 - 2CR Soldiers participate in Obstacle course

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 07:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959795
    VIRIN: 250423-A-UV911-4887
    PIN: 125543
    Filename: DOD_110944889
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Executes Seize Lane Operations and Obstacle Course Training, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Dragoons
    2CR
    VCORPS
    7ATC
    StongerTogether

