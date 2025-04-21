U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct seize lane operations and navigate an obstacle course during the Wolf Blitz 25 training exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2025. The training evaluated troop lethality, tactical decision-making, and physical endurance in preparation for future mission requirements, reinforcing small-unit cohesion and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
Shot list:
00;00;06;00 - 2CR snipers conduct reconnaissance and preparation for Wolf Blitz 25
00;01;00;00 - 2CR Soldiers execute Seize lane movement
00:03:13:00 - 2CR Soldiers participate in Obstacle course
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 07:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959795
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-UV911-4887
|PIN:
|125543
|Filename:
|DOD_110944889
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Executes Seize Lane Operations and Obstacle Course Training, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.