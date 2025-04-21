U.S. and NATO Forces Conduct MASCAL exercise in Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), alongside Romanian and French soldiers perform medical care on a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, April 23, 2025. This mass casualty exercise supplied ample training scenarios for first responders and medical personnel to train for real life situations while working alongside Allies within NATO’s Eastern flank. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)