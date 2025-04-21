U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), alongside Romanian and French soldiers perform medical care on a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, April 23, 2025. This mass casualty exercise supplied ample training scenarios for first responders and medical personnel to train for real life situations while working alongside Allies within NATO’s Eastern flank. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 05:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959779
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-WB532-2607
|Filename:
|DOD_110944806
|Length:
|00:22:26
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and NATO Forces Conduct MASCAL exercise in Romania, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.