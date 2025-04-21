Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and NATO Forces Conduct MASCAL exercise in Romania

    ROMANIA

    04.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), alongside Romanian and French soldiers perform medical care on a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, April 23, 2025. This mass casualty exercise supplied ample training scenarios for first responders and medical personnel to train for real life situations while working alongside Allies within NATO’s Eastern flank. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 05:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: RO

    Romania
    MASCAL
    air assault
    WEARENATO
    101st (AASLT)
    XVII ABC

