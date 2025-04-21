U.S. and NATO Forces Conduct MASCAL exercise in Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959776" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers and NATO partners conduct a mass casualty exercise in Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, April 22, 2025. This exercise had U.S. Soldiers and NATO partners demonstrate their ability to rapidly adapt, communicate and support casualties during a crisis scenario, enhancing interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)



00:10:00 - 00:28:00 - Simulated casualties

00:28:00 - 01:46:00 - Combat medics assess, load and escort the casualties

01:46:00 - 02:02:00 - Combat medics leave

02:02:00 - 02:12:00 - UH-60 Blackhawk arrives for MEDEVAC

02:12:00 - 02:54:00 - Combat medics prepare casualties for MEDEVAC

03:54:00 - 03:12:00 - MEDEVAC

03:12:00 - 03:29:00 - UH-60 Blackhawk and Romanian 330 PUMA Helicopter Leaves

03:32:00 - 04:49:00 - Pfc. Nick Matheny Interview

04:49:00 - 05:49:00 - Pfc. Natalie Burrow Interview