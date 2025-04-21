Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and NATO Forces Conduct MASCAL exercise in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    04.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers and NATO partners conduct a mass casualty exercise in Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, April 22, 2025. This exercise had U.S. Soldiers and NATO partners demonstrate their ability to rapidly adapt, communicate and support casualties during a crisis scenario, enhancing interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    00:10:00 - 00:28:00 - Simulated casualties
    00:28:00 - 01:46:00 - Combat medics assess, load and escort the casualties
    01:46:00 - 02:02:00 - Combat medics leave
    02:02:00 - 02:12:00 - UH-60 Blackhawk arrives for MEDEVAC
    02:12:00 - 02:54:00 - Combat medics prepare casualties for MEDEVAC
    03:54:00 - 03:12:00 - MEDEVAC
    03:12:00 - 03:29:00 - UH-60 Blackhawk and Romanian 330 PUMA Helicopter Leaves
    03:32:00 - 04:49:00 - Pfc. Nick Matheny Interview
    04:49:00 - 05:49:00 - Pfc. Natalie Burrow Interview

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 05:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959776
    VIRIN: 250423-A-AQ215-3960
    Filename: DOD_110944791
    Length: 00:05:49
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and NATO Forces Conduct MASCAL exercise in Romania, by SPC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Assault, 101st (AASLT), XVII ABC, MASCAL, Romania, WeAreNATO

