U.S. Army Soldiers and NATO partners conduct a mass casualty exercise in Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, April 22, 2025. This exercise had U.S. Soldiers and NATO partners demonstrate their ability to rapidly adapt, communicate and support casualties during a crisis scenario, enhancing interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
00:10:00 - 00:28:00 - Simulated casualties
00:28:00 - 01:46:00 - Combat medics assess, load and escort the casualties
01:46:00 - 02:02:00 - Combat medics leave
02:02:00 - 02:12:00 - UH-60 Blackhawk arrives for MEDEVAC
02:12:00 - 02:54:00 - Combat medics prepare casualties for MEDEVAC
03:54:00 - 03:12:00 - MEDEVAC
03:12:00 - 03:29:00 - UH-60 Blackhawk and Romanian 330 PUMA Helicopter Leaves
03:32:00 - 04:49:00 - Pfc. Nick Matheny Interview
04:49:00 - 05:49:00 - Pfc. Natalie Burrow Interview
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 05:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959776
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-AQ215-3960
|Filename:
|DOD_110944791
|Length:
|00:05:49
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and NATO Forces Conduct MASCAL exercise in Romania, by SPC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.