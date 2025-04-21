Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jack Link’s 500 Salute Video

    CAMP TAPA, ESTONIA

    04.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, supporting Task Force Voit, render a salute for the The Star-Spangled Banner at Camp Tapa, Estonia, April 24, 2025. The national anthem, like other national symbols of a country, represents the tradition, history, and beliefs of a nation and its people. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 07:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959775
    VIRIN: 250424-A-MH953-8572
    Filename: DOD_110944790
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: CAMP TAPA, EE

    Estonia
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO

