Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota West Elementary School STEM Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie 

    AFN Tokyo

    DR. Neva Wise talks about STEM Day, hosted at Yokota West Elementary School on Yokota Air Base, Tokyo, Japan, April 16, 2025. STEM Day promotes Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics through hands-on learning activities offered by military community members from around Yokota.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 01:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959766
    VIRIN: 250416-F-IY786-1001
    Filename: DOD_110944642
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota West Elementary School STEM Day, by A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download