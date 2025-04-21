Yokota Air Base Friendship Festival Promotion

Promotion video for Yokota Air Base's upcoming Friendship festival on May 17 and 18, 2025 on Yokota Air Base Tokyo, Japan. The Friendship Festival is Yokota Air Base's biggest annual event inviting the Japanese local population on base for the festival and to help strengthen ties with for the U.S.-Japan alliance.
