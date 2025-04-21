Yokota Air Base Friendship Festival Promotion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959765" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Promotion video for Yokota Air Base's upcoming Friendship festival on May 17 and 18, 2025 on Yokota Air Base Tokyo, Japan. The Friendship Festival is Yokota Air Base's biggest annual event inviting the Japanese local population on base for the festival and to help strengthen ties with for the U.S.-Japan alliance.