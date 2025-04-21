Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Air Base Friendship Festival Promotion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Promotion video for Yokota Air Base's upcoming Friendship festival on May 17 and 18, 2025 on Yokota Air Base Tokyo, Japan. The Friendship Festival is Yokota Air Base's biggest annual event inviting the Japanese local population on base for the festival and to help strengthen ties with for the U.S.-Japan alliance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 01:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959765
    VIRIN: 250424-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_110944632
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base Friendship Festival Promotion, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    festival
    Yokota Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download