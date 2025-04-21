Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: C-130J Transports Humvee

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Airmen with the  39th Airlift Squadron and U.S. soldiers with 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, transport a Humvee on a C-130J Super Hercules from Clark Air Base to Palawan Philippines, during Exercise Balikatan 25, April 22, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)

    Humvee
    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

