Balikatan 25: C-130J Transports Humvee

U.S. Airmen with the 39th Airlift Squadron and U.S. soldiers with 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, transport a Humvee on a C-130J Super Hercules from Clark Air Base to Palawan Philippines, during Exercise Balikatan 25, April 22, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)
04.22.2025
04.23.2025
|B-Roll
|959763
|250422-M-JR395-1001
|DOD_110944557
|00:04:02
PALAWAN, PH
|6
|6
