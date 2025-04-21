Colonel Beaven Speaks about the Marine Corps' Legacy of Remembrance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks about the Marine Corps’ legacy of remembrance when honoring fallen service members at MCBH, April 21, 2025. Beaven took part in a repatriation ceremony that returned remains to the United States believed to be of U.S. service members from the Battle of Guadalcanal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig)