    Colonel Beaven Speaks about the Marine Corps' Legacy of Remembrance

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, speaks about the Marine Corps’ legacy of remembrance when honoring fallen service members at MCBH, April 21, 2025. Beaven took part in a repatriation ceremony that returned remains to the United States believed to be of U.S. service members from the Battle of Guadalcanal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 21:02
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Hometown: YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Guadalcanal
    repatriation
    MARFORPAC
    MCBH
    DPAA
    INDOPACOM

