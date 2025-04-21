Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAR leaders: Happy birthday, Army Reserve!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, command sergeant major of the Army Reserve, wish a happy 117th birthday to the Army Reserve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 15:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 959731
    VIRIN: 250423-A-AD014-1001
    Filename: DOD_110943842
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAR leaders: Happy birthday, Army Reserve!, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download