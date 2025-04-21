USAR leaders: Happy birthday, Army Reserve!

Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, command sergeant major of the Army Reserve, wish a happy 117th birthday to the Army Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 15:47
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|959731
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-AD014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110943842
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
