    Coast Guard Cutter Tampa hosts tours at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard Cutter Tampa (WMEC 902) crew hosts a cutter tour at Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 23, 2025. The cutter's crew showcased multiple areas on board, including the cutter's fantail, flight deck, bridge and mess deck. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959726
    VIRIN: 250423-G-CX249-1002
    Filename: DOD_110943819
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US

    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale
    FWFL
    FWFL2025
    FWFL25
    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025

