April 2025 Golden Sword

April is here, and we’re kicking off the month with Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, reinforcing our commitment to fostering a culture of dignity and respect. Plus, mark your calendars for Wellness Wednesday on April 16 and every Wednesday to track your miles for Walk-it-Out Wednesdays—a great way to focus on physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

We’re also recapping highlights from March’s community events and the impact they had across the #MICC.

#ArmyReadiness #Army250 #ArmySustainment250 #Walkitout #WarriorEthos #WellnessWednesday #ContractingForSoldiers #GoldenSword #SAAPM