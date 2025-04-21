Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April 2025 Golden Sword

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    April is here, and we’re kicking off the month with Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, reinforcing our commitment to fostering a culture of dignity and respect. Plus, mark your calendars for Wellness Wednesday on April 16 and every Wednesday to track your miles for Walk-it-Out Wednesdays—a great way to focus on physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
    We’re also recapping highlights from March’s community events and the impact they had across the #MICC.
    #ArmyReadiness #Army250 #ArmySustainment250 #Walkitout #WarriorEthos #WellnessWednesday #ContractingForSoldiers #GoldenSword #SAAPM

    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 14:55
    WarriorEthos
    ArmySustainment
    wellnesswednesday
    ARMY250
    walkitoutwednesday
    ContractingforSoldiers

