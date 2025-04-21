April is here, and we’re kicking off the month with Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, reinforcing our commitment to fostering a culture of dignity and respect. Plus, mark your calendars for Wellness Wednesday on April 16 and every Wednesday to track your miles for Walk-it-Out Wednesdays—a great way to focus on physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
We’re also recapping highlights from March’s community events and the impact they had across the #MICC.
#ArmyReadiness #Army250 #ArmySustainment250 #Walkitout #WarriorEthos #WellnessWednesday #ContractingForSoldiers #GoldenSword #SAAPM
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 14:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959716
|VIRIN:
|250310-O-HP256-9627
|Filename:
|DOD_110943642
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, April 2025 Golden Sword, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.