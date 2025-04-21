Marine Corps Championships 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959714" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines compete in the annual Marine Corps Championships hosted by Weapons Training Battalion at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 16-17, 2025. This competition brings together the top shooters from regional marksmanship events to test their precision rifle, action rifle, action pistol, and multi-gun action shooting skills. It continues the legacy of the Marine Corps Shooting Team, which has upheld marksmanship excellence since the early 1900s and reinforces the Corps’ commitment to marksmanship as a core warfighting skill. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Memphis Pitts)