    Army Influencers at the 2025 Army Trials

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Corey Wallace 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Army Social Media Influencers SFC John Vargas and SSG Roksolana Savyuk talk about their experiences during the 2025 Army Trials at Fort Bliss, TX. Over 60 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Bliss, April 1 - 10, to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. This year, the DoD Warrior Games will take place July 18 – 26 at Colorado College in Colorado Springs. (Royalty-free music from Artlist)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Influencers at the 2025 Army Trials, by Corey Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Trials
    Army Trials FortBliss
    ARCP
    ARCP Army Medicine
    ARCP Army Recovery Care
    Army Trials 2025

