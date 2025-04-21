U.S. Marines compete in the annual Marine Corps Championships hosted by Weapons Training Battalion at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 11-12, 2025. This competition brings together the top shooters from regional marksmanship events to test their precision rifle, action rifle, action pistol, and multi-gun action shooting skills. It continues the legacy of the Marine Corps Shooting Team, which has upheld marksmanship excellence since the early 1900s and reinforces the Corps’ commitment to marksmanship as a core warfighting skill. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Memphis Pitts)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959708
|VIRIN:
|250411-M-LC092-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110943474
|Length:
|00:08:42
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Championships 2025, by Cpl Memphis Pitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.