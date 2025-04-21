Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Championships 2025

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Memphis Pitts 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command     

    U.S. Marines compete in the annual Marine Corps Championships hosted by Weapons Training Battalion at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 11-12, 2025. This competition brings together the top shooters from regional marksmanship events to test their precision rifle, action rifle, action pistol, and multi-gun action shooting skills. It continues the legacy of the Marine Corps Shooting Team, which has upheld marksmanship excellence since the early 1900s and reinforces the Corps’ commitment to marksmanship as a core warfighting skill. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Memphis Pitts)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959708
    VIRIN: 250411-M-LC092-1001
    Filename: DOD_110943474
    Length: 00:08:42
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Marksmanship
    Quantico
    WTBn
    Marine Corps Championships

