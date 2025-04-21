Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Valley Park Flood Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VALLEY PARK, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Video by Aaron Berogan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    John Boeckmann, Valley Park Flood Fight Sector Leader, St. Louis District, U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers talks about the importance of the levee surrounding the city of Valley Park and USCAE's on-going commitment and partnership with members of the community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 13:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959707
    VIRIN: 250407-A-GI418-1001
    Filename: DOD_110943470
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: VALLEY PARK, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valley Park Flood Response, by Aaron Berogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emergency response
    Flood fighting
    USACE St. Louis District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download