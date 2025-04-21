Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU's Connection to the Olympic Games

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Did you #KnowTheUSAMU has had ties to the Olympic Games since 1952? Learn about the history of shooting sports and the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's legacy at the Games.

    *2025 update

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 12:15
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    athlete
    Olympics
    olympic games
    Soldier-Olympian
    Army history and heritage

