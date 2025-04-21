Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the Dog Handlers of Wiesbaden!

    GERMANY

    11.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Cpl. Joseph Phillips, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, speaks on the importance of training and bonding with your canine on 20 November 2024 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 11:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959692
    VIRIN: 241120-A-PT551-4011
    Filename: DOD_110943235
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: DE

    MWD
    Working Dog Handler
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    Sword of Freedom
    Military Working Dog (MWD)

