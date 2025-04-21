555th participates in Combat Archer U.K.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959688" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 555th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons prepare and operate F-16 Fighting Falcons to practice integrated air missile defense during Combat Archer U.K. at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 7-17, 2025. Combat Archer U.K. provided live-fire air-to-air experience against threat-representative unmanned systems. By hosting Combat Archer U.K. in Europe, U.S. Air Forces Europe saved millions of dollars, allowing them to enhance the mission while staying on the right side of the cost curve. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)