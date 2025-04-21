Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC BSC Day 3

    GERMANY

    04.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    The third day of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's best squad competition consisted of a rifle range, a hand grenade course, and a weapons lane on 14 April 2025 on USAG Bavaria, Germany.

    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC BSC Day 3, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    Sword of Freedom

