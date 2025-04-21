Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Musical Performance by Spc. Morgan Bandy

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Cook 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Spc. Morgan Bandy, a vocalist with the 78th Army Band, performs alongside fellow Army Reserve musicians during a collaborative concert at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts, April 19, 2025. The performance, part of the 250th Army Band Tour, celebrated the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday and showcased the talent and professionalism of Army musicians. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. David Cook)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Army Strong
    Army bands
    Army Reserve
    Army
    Twice the Citizen
    Army 250th

