Musical Performance by Spc. Morgan Bandy

U.S. Army Spc. Morgan Bandy, a vocalist with the 78th Army Band, performs alongside fellow Army Reserve musicians during a collaborative concert at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts, April 19, 2025. The performance, part of the 250th Army Band Tour, celebrated the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday and showcased the talent and professionalism of Army musicians. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. David Cook)