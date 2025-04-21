U.S. Soldiers and Allies Participate in Estonian Veterans Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in Estonia's Veterans Day Ceremony at Camp Tapa, Estonia, April 23, 2025. The ceremony, with participation of the U.S. Army and NATO Allies, honored those who have served in Estonia's military, including those who have lost their lives. V Corps, with its long and enduring history in Europe, continues to work closely with our European Allies and partners to address common challenges and promote peace, stability, and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)