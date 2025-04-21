Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers and Allies Participate in Estonian Veterans Day

    CAMP TAPA, ESTONIA

    04.23.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in Estonia's Veterans Day Ceremony at Camp Tapa, Estonia, April 23, 2025. The ceremony, with participation of the U.S. Army and NATO Allies, honored those who have served in Estonia's military, including those who have lost their lives. V Corps, with its long and enduring history in Europe, continues to work closely with our European Allies and partners to address common challenges and promote peace, stability, and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 10:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959683
    VIRIN: 250423-A-YI872-1811
    Filename: DOD_110942842
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: CAMP TAPA, EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Estonia
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    TFIron

