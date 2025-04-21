U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in Estonia's Veterans Day Ceremony at Camp Tapa, Estonia, April 23, 2025. The ceremony, with participation of the U.S. Army and NATO Allies, honored those who have served in Estonia's military, including those who have lost their lives. V Corps, with its long and enduring history in Europe, continues to work closely with our European Allies and partners to address common challenges and promote peace, stability, and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 10:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959683
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-YI872-1811
|Filename:
|DOD_110942842
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|CAMP TAPA, EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers and Allies Participate in Estonian Veterans Day, by PFC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.