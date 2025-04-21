U.S. Army Sgt. Khaaran Fernandez, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command unit supply specialist, joins the 500 Pound Club April. 3, 2025, at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The 500 Pound Challenge consists of three barbell workouts with a 500 consecutive pound goal and a 1 hour time limit, with an alternative 1000 pound goal (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 08:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959682
|VIRIN:
|250409-A-WD958-3401
|Filename:
|DOD_110942840
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th AAMDC's 500 Pound Challenge, by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS
