    10th AAMDC's 500 Pound Challenge (Vertical)

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.09.2025

    Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Khaaran Fernandez, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command unit supply specialist, joins the 500 Pound Club April. 3, 2025, at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The 500 Pound Challenge consists of three barbell workouts with a 500 consecutive pound goal and a 1 hour time limit, with an alternative 1000 pound goal (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959681
    VIRIN: 250409-A-WD958-2168
    Filename: DOD_110942838
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

