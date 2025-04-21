Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    64th Medical Detachment Veterinarian Support Services train on K-9 TCCC

    CELESTYNóW, POLAND

    04.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    7th Infantry Division

    The 64th Medical Detachment Veterinarian Support Services (MDVSS) team hosted a five-day K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training alongside Polish Armed Forces Support Inspectorate (AFSI) and Czech Army Veterinarians with Joint and Allied/Partner Nation personnel in Celestynów, Poland from April 7-11, 2025. K9 TCCC teaches non-veterinary working dog handlers the emergency care techniques required to mitigate military dog casualties in the battlefield and in a warfighting environment. A total of 16 NATO nations learned key tasks and life saving action for K-9 dogs before redeployment to home station. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 08:05
    Location: CELESTYNóW, PL

    TAGS

    TCCC
    K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Veterinarian Support Services

