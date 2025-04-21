The 64th Medical Detachment Veterinarian Support Services (MDVSS) team hosted a five-day K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training alongside Polish Armed Forces Support Inspectorate (AFSI) and Czech Army Veterinarians with Joint and Allied/Partner Nation personnel in Celestynów, Poland from April 7-11, 2025. K9 TCCC teaches non-veterinary working dog handlers the emergency care techniques required to mitigate military dog casualties in the battlefield and in a warfighting environment. A total of 16 NATO nations learned key tasks and life saving action for K-9 dogs before redeployment to home station. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)
This work, 64th Medical Detachment Veterinarian Support Services train on K-9 TCCC, by SPC Jennifer Posy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
