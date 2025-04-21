64th Medical Detachment Veterinarian Support Services train on K-9 TCCC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/959678" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 64th Medical Detachment Veterinarian Support Services (MDVSS) team hosted a five-day K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training alongside Polish Armed Forces Support Inspectorate (AFSI) and Czech Army Veterinarians with Joint and Allied/Partner Nation personnel in Celestynów, Poland from April 7-11, 2025. K9 TCCC teaches non-veterinary working dog handlers the emergency care techniques required to mitigate military dog casualties in the battlefield and in a warfighting environment. A total of 16 NATO nations learned key tasks and life saving action for K-9 dogs before redeployment to home station. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)