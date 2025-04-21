Happy Birthday to the U.S. Army Reserve! For 117 years, Warrior Citizens have answered the call - when and where needed - providing complementary capabilities and ensuring the U.S. Army is ready for every mission. Sgt. Moises Gonzalez Orduna, with the 7th Mission Support Command, shares what it is like to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve in Europe. The 7th MSC is America's Army Reserve forward-based mission command headquarters in Europe, providing motivated, trained, and deployable Soldiers in support of U.S. Army Europe and 21st Theater Sustainment Command. US Army video by Spc. Mya Webster
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 06:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|959663
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-LH185-7982
|Filename:
|DOD_110942633
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Reserve Birthday, by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.