Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army Reserve Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    04.16.2025

    Video by Spc. Mya Webster 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Happy Birthday to the U.S. Army Reserve! For 117 years, Warrior Citizens have answered the call - when and where needed - providing complementary capabilities and ensuring the U.S. Army is ready for every mission. Sgt. Moises Gonzalez Orduna, with the 7th Mission Support Command, shares what it is like to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve in Europe. The 7th MSC is America's Army Reserve forward-based mission command headquarters in Europe, providing motivated, trained, and deployable Soldiers in support of U.S. Army Europe and 21st Theater Sustainment Command. US Army video by Spc. Mya Webster

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 06:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 959663
    VIRIN: 250416-A-LH185-7982
    Filename: DOD_110942633
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Reserve Birthday, by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    21st TSC
    7th MSC
    21st Theater Sustainment Cmd.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download