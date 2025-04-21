Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAB hosts 5th annual GAFPB competition

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. military personnel participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge qualification events at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 17-21, 2025. The GAFPB is an award given by the German Armed Forces to foreign military personnel who show exceptional physical prowess, combat skills, and proficiency across various disciplines through rigorous testing. Events like this bring the opportunity to highlight the commitment to excellence and readiness between the US-German alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Friendship
    competition
    RAB
    GAFPB

