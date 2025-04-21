RAB hosts 5th annual GAFPB competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. military personnel participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge qualification events at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 17-21, 2025. The GAFPB is an award given by the German Armed Forces to foreign military personnel who show exceptional physical prowess, combat skills, and proficiency across various disciplines through rigorous testing. Events like this bring the opportunity to highlight the commitment to excellence and readiness between the US-German alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)