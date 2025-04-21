U.S. military personnel participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge qualification events at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 17-21, 2025. The GAFPB is an award given by the German Armed Forces to foreign military personnel who show exceptional physical prowess, combat skills, and proficiency across various disciplines through rigorous testing. Events like this bring the opportunity to highlight the commitment to excellence and readiness between the US-German alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)
|03.20.2025
|04.23.2025 04:34
|Package
|959662
|250324-F-OS112-1001
|DOD_110942610
|00:01:25
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|0
|0
This work, RAB hosts 5th annual GAFPB competition, by SrA Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
