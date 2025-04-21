Tug-of-War Further Ties Two Nations

Despite braving rain, snow, and sleet, more than 35 U.S. Soldiers from Camp Humphreys joined local residents and international guests at the annual Gijisi Tug-of-War Festival, April 13. The festival in Dangjin, about 30 miles south of Camp Humphreys, is recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage event with a rich history spanning centuries.
