    Tug-of-War Further Ties Two Nations

    DANGJIN-GUN, CHUNGCHEONGNAMDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2025

    Video by Jeff Nagan 

    USAG Humphreys

    Despite braving rain, snow, and sleet, more than 35 U.S. Soldiers from Camp Humphreys joined local residents and international guests at the annual Gijisi Tug-of-War Festival, April 13. The festival in Dangjin, about 30 miles south of Camp Humphreys, is recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage event with a rich history spanning centuries.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 01:21
    Location: DANGJIN-GUN, CHUNGCHEONGNAMDO [CH'UNGCH'ONGNAM-DO], KR

